2023 British F1 Grand Prix Analysis by Peter Windsor

Peter Windsor looks back at today's drama-filled British GP at Silverstone. What a day for Red Bull and Max - and also for McLaren-Mercedes, Lando and Oscar. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was right there as well, finishing an excellent third; and Williams-Mercedes had a stellar day with Alex Albon and Logan Sergeant. For Aston Martin and Ferrari, however, there was less to celebrate.

Peter begins this video with his own assessment of the day's proceedings before responding to questions and comments from viewers. Our friend, Aleš Norskŷ, has also supplied the following race stats: *110th fastest qualifying lap for a Honda engine *90th pole position for Red Bull Racing *1st time that Lando Norris has led the opening lap *390th podium for Mercedes-Benz engine *150th double-podium for Mercedes-Benz engine *190th podium for Team Mercedes *290th GP win for Pirelli tyres *280th top-ten for Lewis Hamilton *110th top-ten for Carlos Sainz

