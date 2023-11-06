2023 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix analysis by Peter Windsor

Charles Leclerc's hopes of leading the pack into the first curve at Interlagos were dashed before the race even began, as his Ferrari succumbed to a severe hydraulic issue, compromising the vehicle's steering and gearbox. This unfortunate twist left Max Verstappen in prime position at the start. Despite an initial challenge and a restart prompted by a first-lap collision further down the field, Verstappen sailed to victory. Not only did he have to navigate a secondary launch from the grid, but he also had to fend off McLaren's Lando Norris throughout the race. Verstappen's triumph at the Brazilian Grand Prix marked his monumental 17th victory of the season and the 52nd of his illustrious career, pushing him past the legendary Alain Prost on the all-time win list. With a tally of 524 points this season, Max's performance remains unparalleled.

Norris finished a commendable second, trailing by a mere eight seconds, while third place saw a gripping duel with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso edging out Red Bull's Sergio Perez. This intense contest did more than just entertain; it highlighted the narrowing gap between Red Bull and its contenders as the RB19 receives no further updates. Yet, Verstappen remained indomitable, repeating his flawless execution against the odds.

In his latest video analysis, Peter Windsor delves into the pivotal moments and strategic masterstrokes of the race, with particular focus on the riveting tussles – dissecting "Max versus Lando" at the timestamp of 03:21 and "Fernando versus Sergio" at 09:05.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: