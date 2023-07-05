2023 Austrian F1 GP race analysis by Peter Windsor

The Red Bull Ring, a circuit with no shortage of challenges, witnessed Max Verstappen displaying an impeccable performance, clinching victories in both the Sprint and the Grand Prix, with the added feather in his cap of setting the swiftest lap on race day. In a captivating video analysis, Peter Windsor unravels the essence of Verstappen's awe-inspiring drive and delves into other notable highlights of the Grand Prix, casting light on Ferrari’s phoenix-like rise, the ascendancy of Lando Norris and McLaren, Aston Martin’s low-profile pursuit, and Mercedes' weekend woes.

Post the video release, it is essential to mention that the race officials rolled out additional penalties for frequent track limit violations. Consequently, Carlos Sainz suffered a drop from P4 to P6, in spite of his commendable efforts; Lewis Hamilton fell from P7 to P8; Pierre Gasly descended from P9 to P10; Esteban Ocon slumped from P12 to P14, and Nyck DeVries witnessed a drop from P15 to P17. This rejigging led Lando Norris to secure P4, trailed by Fernando Alonso, while George Russell scaled up to P7, surpassing Lewis.

The contention of penalties, though unpalatable, was somewhat a conundrum exclusive to the Red Bull Ring, where it's no Herculean task for the cars to overshoot the kerbs. In the quest to maintain integrity, Race Control scrutinized over 1200 instances of potential track exits during the Grand Prix. My preference leans towards gravel traps over the perilous sausage kerbs, which have a notorious reputation for catapulting vehicles. The Red Bull Ring has historically shied away from gravel traps due to incompatibility with other motor sports, but with F1 committed to Austria until 2030, it's plausible that they might be introduced in the upcoming seasons. If gravel traps are ruled out, I propose the incorporation of electronic sensors beneath the kerbs, an idea echoed on this channel back in 2019 during Monza's Parabolica phase of treacherous sausage kerbs, now superseded by a gravel trap.

As a final point, Charles Leclerc deserves accolades. Though initially mentioned as the solitary driver steering clear of track limit breaches, he was later attributed an honorable mention among drivers who had a couple of lap times annulled. Nonetheless, he stood unscathed by penalties throughout the event – a noteworthy feat given the dynamic nature of the circuit. The penalties during the race were specifically for “repeatedly leaving the track without any plausible explanation,” implying four or more instances. Even though Leclerc did overstep track limits twice at T9/T10, he remains untarnished by time penalties or lap deletions over the course of the adrenaline-fueled weekend.

