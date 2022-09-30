2022 Singapore F1 GP Friday practice analysis by Peter Windsor

Several were the key questions as practice began for the 2022 Singapore GP on Friday: can Mercedes use this slow circuit to close the gap to Red Bull and Ferrari? Will Red Bull's Sergio Perez be competitive as he was at Monaco?

How will Ferrari perform after some difficult races on the faster circuits? And, despite some re-surfacing, will the inevitable bumps of a street circuit re-ignite the big 2022 porpoising phenomenon? After the first two practice sessions around the Yas Marina Circuit we already have some pointers - as Peter Windsor, who is in Singapore, details in this video.

