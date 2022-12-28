2022 Season in review | Formula 1 Animated Comedy

A lot of the events of the 2022 season, bottled into a Christmas episode for your viewing pleasure! Starring Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez, George Russell, Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo... all the Formula 1 drivers on the grid.

Thanks a lot for your support through this year. It's been really difficult to get views and growth for some inexplicable reason, in spite of being niche content in a relatively niche sport, especially seen against the effort required to create each of these videos, but the response and engagement from those of you these have reached have really kept me going. I'm not too sure if I would put in an effort this mighty in future, because that comes with a lot of personal sacrifice, which isn't sustainable. I might try to be more efficient with my process going forward. 2022 would most likely be the year where I tried my best with all my might to give this channel a big push. Looking forward to what the future holds anyway. Keep your support coming!

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: