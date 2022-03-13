2022 Mercedes F1 test analysis Scarbs & Windsor

With F1 pre-season testing now over, Craig Scarborough joins Peter Windsor in the Knockout TV studio with the first of his analyses - the performance, and the potential, of the 2022 Mercedes to be raced this year by Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

The W13 featured dramatically-new sidepods in the Bahrain test but what sort of improvement will they bring? And what is the thinking behind them? Craig discusses all this and more in the first of three Bahrain GP update videos.

