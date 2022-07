Mixed feelings for Scuderia Ferrari come the end of the French Grand Prix. On the one hand, Carlos Sainz put on a great show, moving through the field from 19th to fifth, but on the other, Charles Leclerc retired while leading and looking on course to secure his fourth win of the season, when he crashed at turn 11 on lap 18.

