2022 Brazilian F1 GP Sprint analysis by Peter Windsor

So Mercedes have finally won an F1 race in 2022! And it was George Russell who took the chequered flag - not Lewis Hamilton! Add yesterday's qualifying result and you have a totally different build-up to this, the penultimate round of the 2022 FIA F1 World Championship. Max Verstappen almost uniquely chose to race on Pirelli medium tyres in the sprint and duly took the race lead from Kevin Magnussen after four laps.

Very quickly, though, it became apparent that all was not well with the Red Bull RB18-Honda. First George Russell breezed past, followed by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and then a hard-charging Lewis Hamilton; Max finished fourth, ahead of his team-mate, Carlos Sainz. Why did Red Bull choose to race the mediums? And what does this mean for the full Grand Prix tomorrow? In this video, which includes detailed analysis of the long runs in FP2, Peter Windsor offers his answers and opinions...

