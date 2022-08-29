2022 Belgian F1 Grand Prix analysis by Peter Windsor

He started P13, passed five cars on his opening lap - and was up to P3, chasing down his Red Bull team-mate, Sergio Perez, after only four racing laps of Spa. And then he won it. With ease. Going away. Max Verstappen, the 2021 World Champion, proved so untouchable in every department at Spa that he even set fastest lap on medium-compound Pirelli race tyres. In this video.

Peter Windsor analyses the speed of the Adrian Newey-engineered Red Bull RB18 in the context of the new FIA Technical Directive that at Spa was policed for the first time. He looks at the first-lap accident that eliminated Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton - and at Ferrari's long, long afternoon (which resulted in a closely-run P3 finish for Carlos Sainz).

