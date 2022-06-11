2022 Azerbaijan F1 GP Quali Analysis by Peter Windsor
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc brilliantly took the pole at Baku, delving deep into the limits of what is humanly possible around the dual-character street circuit in Azerbaijan - but the loud talk, again, was of the pace and polish of Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who again out-qualified the World Champion.
In this video Peter Windsor analyses (from 0:00) not only Leclerc's ability to dig deep when under pressure but also (at 03:35) the rise and rise of Perez - and the unique style characteristics that have enabled Checo to find the sweet spot of the current Red Bull chassis/power unit/Pirelli tyre combination. Also on the menu in this Baku qualifying video: Lewis Hamilton's ongoing struggle to squeeze the best from the very difficult 2022 Mercedes and consistently to out-pace his young team-mate, George Russell.
