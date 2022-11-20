2022 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix analysis by Peter Windsor

Red Bull's Max Verstappen placed the ultimate stamp on his victorious 2022 season with a beautifully-placed win in Abu Dhabi, crossing the line some eight seconds ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. This was Verstappen's 15th win of the year - a record for one season (albeit still short of the 75 per cent winning record of Alberto Ascari) but on this occasion Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull could finish only third, thus ceding second place in the title standings to the brilliant Leclerc.

Carlos Sainz finished P4 for Ferrari, ahead of Mercedes' George Russell and McLaren's Lando Norris, who also set a stunning fastest lap on a new set of medium Pirellis 14 laps from the flag; but both Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (hydraulics) and Alpine's Fernando Alonso (water leak) failed to finish. To the backdrop of Abu Dhabi being the final race for Sebastian Vettel and possibly for Daniel Ricciardo, Peter Windsor looks back at a tactically-intriguing race and reflects upon the season overall.

