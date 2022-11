Shrugging off the dramas in Brazil, Red Bull's Max Verstappen bounced back in Abu Dhabi to head the Friday FP2 practice times ahead of Mercedes' George Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Red Bull are quick again on the straight but the Mercedes again looks to be strong enough beat Ferrari and possibly to take the race to Red Bull. Peter Windsor offers his analysis of the day's events.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: