2021 Summer review: Can Max and RBR re-gain the edge? (2/4)

Although he has won five 2021 F1 races to Lewis Hamilton's four, Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen will be re-starting his season slightly behind on points.

In this video, the second in our four-part August Break reviews, Peter Windsor takes a quick look at some of the key events that have coloured Max's year so far - and ahead to what potentially awaits in the second half of his season.

There's also an assessment of Ferrari's year to date.

