2021 Styrian F1 Grand Prix Timelapse

Max Verstappen has won 2 races in a row for the first time in his career. The Dutchman won the race from pole and now already has a total of 4 wins from pole. The Dutchman also raised his number of front row starts to already 21.

11% of all his race starts ended up in a victory now and his total number of 14 wins now equals the amount of world champions: Jack Brabham, Graham Hill and Emerson Fittipaldi. Verstappen now has one more race win than David Coulthard who never won a driver championship. The only other none champion who won more races was Stirling Moss, the famous British driver who deceased last year has won 16 races.

Looking at these numbers, chances are huge Verstappen will win the much anticipated drivers World Championship this 2021 season.

