Rewatch the eventful 2021 Russian Grand Prix:

Lewis Hamilton wins his 100th GP win.

Max Verstappen who started on P20 and finished 2nd.

Lando Norris started from pole for the first time in his career and only just lost out on his maiden race win.

George Russell started from P3 for the first time in the Williams.

