2021 Russian F1 GP analysis by Peter Windsor

Many are the superlatives that should be applied Russian Grand Prix: Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton brilliantly won in the wet final laps, switching to intermediate tyres at just th right moment.

McLaren-Mercedes' Lando Norris seemed headed for victory in the dry - but just couldn't bring himself to switch tyres with only four laps to go. Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen finished second after starting from the back. And Ferrari's Carlos Sainz led the early stages of the race from the front row and ultimately finished third. Peter Windsor looks back at a memorable day for F1.

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: