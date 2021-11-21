2021 Qatar F1 GP Animated Timelapse Video
Relive the 2021 Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix in 1:15 min. with this animated timelapse of the first ever race on the Losail circuit.
Events during this race that will remembered are:
- Lewis Hamilton 'comfortably' led the race from start to finish with a 2-stop strategy and never was really in danger of losing the race and closed his points defecit to championship leader Max Verstappen with 6 points.
- Max Verstappen finished 2nd while getting a 5 places grid penalty for ignoring double yellow flags during qualifying and had to start from P7. The Dutchman had a great start and had passed 4 cars after turn 1.
- Valtteri Bottas who qualified 3rd received a 3 places grid penalty. He had to start from P6, but lost 5 places and was driving around on P11 after the first lap. Later on he had a puncture while trying to do a one-stop strategy and even had to retire the car in lap 48.
- Fernando Alonso who started on P3 for the first time this year after his F1 return with the Alpine team, scored his very first podium after 7 years of drought.
