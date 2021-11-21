2021 Qatar F1 GP Animated Timelapse Video

Relive the 2021 Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix in 1:15 min. with this animated timelapse of the first ever race on the Losail circuit.

Events during this race that will remembered are:

Lewis Hamilton 'comfortably' led the race from start to finish with a 2-stop strategy and never was really in danger of losing the race and closed his points defecit to championship leader Max Verstappen with 6 points. Max Verstappen finished 2nd while getting a 5 places grid penalty for ignoring double yellow flags during qualifying and had to start from P7. The Dutchman had a great start and had passed 4 cars after turn 1. Valtteri Bottas who qualified 3rd received a 3 places grid penalty. He had to start from P6, but lost 5 places and was driving around on P11 after the first lap. Later on he had a puncture while trying to do a one-stop strategy and even had to retire the car in lap 48. Fernando Alonso who started on P3 for the first time this year after his F1 return with the Alpine team, scored his very first podium after 7 years of drought.

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: