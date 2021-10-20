2021 Jenson Button Video Podcast by Nico Rosberg

Jenson Button – 2009 Formula 1 World Champion! It's been fantastic to speak to Jenson for my latest Beyond Victory Podcast episode.

Many interesting insights and behind the scenes from the F1 paddock! We also spoke about difficult challenges and how to deal with the high pressure in F1. Great to catch up about our new rivalry in Extreme E – I'm looking forward to your feedback!

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: