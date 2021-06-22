2021 French F1 GP Timelapse Race Recap

Relive the 2021 French Grand Prix in 1:10 min. Max Verstappen drove a masterclass race and overtook Lewis Hamilton even twice this race on a track that use to be Mercedes territory in the two previous races on Paul Ricard..

Sergio Perez also showed he has found the sweet spot of the RB16, while Mercedes could do nothing about being beaten far and square.

The sportsmanship of Hamilton shows even when he is being tested to the limits of his ability. Valtteri Bottas had outburst to the team tells us the Mercedes team is showing some fatigue after winning a record braking 7 championships in a row.

