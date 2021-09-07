2021 Dutch Grand Prix Timelapse Recap video

See the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix as it happened in only 1:15 min. The race with footage of the track looked a lot more exciting, due to the 70.000 F1 fans that were allowed on the premises of the Zandvoort Circuit.

F1 returned to Zandvoort circuit after 36 years, featuring two new banked corners and a lot of orange smoke. The event has some funny coincidences by the way:

Max Verstappen's father in law Nelson Piquet was the last driver who won pole position at Zandvoort before him. Lewis Hamilton's year of birth was 36 years ago. Verstappen scored his hundred point finish race this Sunday. Hamilton now has scored 4.000 F1 points in total.

