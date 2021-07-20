2021 British Grand Prix Timelapse Recap video

Rewatch the complete 2021 British Grand Prix in 1:25 min as Kimi Räikkönen becomes the first driver to race at the same track 20 times in his F1 career.

it was also the race with the biggest clash so far in the 2021 calendar and the race that Ferrari almost won. The last win for Ferrari already dates back almost 2 years ago and was the 2019 Singapore F1 GP.

Luckily Verstappen was able to walk away from his huge crash after he and Hamilton collided at the fastest corner of the circuit. We can't wait for the Hungarian GP to start soon enough...

