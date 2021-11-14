2021 Brazilian F1 GP analysis by Peter Windsor

The magic continued for Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton on Sunday in Brazil, for he parlayed his P10 starting position into what may be remembered as his greatest F1 drive yet.

Third by lap five, he was in front, and cruising, with ten laps to run, beating his championship rival, Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen, in front of an adoring, capacity Brazilian crowd.

On his victory lap, Lewis carried the Brazilian national flag home to the pits, Senna-style - and no-one begrudged him the gesture. Valtteri Bottas, who started his Mercedes from the pole, finished third, ahead of Verstappen's team-mate, Sergio Pérez, and the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Peter Windsor in this video offers a guide to the key moments of this epic F1 day.

