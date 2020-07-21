2020 F1 Hungarian GP Race Analysis





See the latest Formula 1 2020 feature analysing the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hungarian-capital Budapest celebrated a milestone last weekend, hosting its 35th consecutive Grand Prix. The stands were empty this time, with the race necessarily behind closed doors, but the records continued, with six-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton storming - in the Mercedes W11 that may win every race this year - to his second-straight, his eighth at the tight-and-twisty Hungaroring to tie with Michael Schumacher for victories at a track. Watch the video, and tell us what you think in the comments…

Check out more items on this website about: