2019 Mexico F1 GP : Race Preview





Mexico remains one of the most popular destinations on the F1 calendar, its capital Mexico City a vibrant, bustling metropolis…packed with culture, and people - 21 million, as the largest Spanish-speaking city in the world. …with a huge thirst for motorsport, both IndyCar - where now former Red Bull junior driver Patricio O’Ward featured this year. And Formula 1, where Racing Point’s Sergio Pérez is the only Mexican in the field, but his nation has a proud history in the sport. Watch the video, and tell us what you think in the comments…

