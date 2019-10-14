2019 Japanese F1 GP Analysis by Peter Windsor





Sebastian Vettel took the pole for Ferrari on Suzuka Super Sunday but an almost certain win evaporated when he stammered at the start. Valtteri Bottas thereafter drove superbly for Mercedes to secure victory, with Vettel second and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton P3. Which raised the big questions of the weekend: Why were Lewis and Charles Leclerc were relatively slow in qualifying and thus condemned to start on the slow side of the grid? Peter Windsor looks at these topics and more in this concise summary of an intriguing Japanese Grand Prix.

Check out more about: