The Inside Lines F1 2019 Season Review on McLaren Formula One Team.

McLaren was F1’s star performer beyond the top teams in 2019, with the British squad finally emerging from three seasons of despair with Honda - and another rebuilding with Renault…

…to secure fourth in the constructors’ championship, as clear best of the rest ahead of the French marque’s works team. Its best result since 2012.





Check out more about: