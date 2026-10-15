2009 F1 Champion Jenson Button Pushing the Raybrig NSX-GT at Laguna Seca

In a new HRC Sessions video from Honda Racing US on YouTube, 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button takes the Raybrig NSX-GT for a full-throttle lap of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Filmed during the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, the footage captures Button pushing the legendary machine through the circuit's most famous corners, including the Corkscrew.

The Raybrig NSX-GT holds a significant place in Honda's Super GT history, representing a high-performance era of NSX competition in Japan. Its return to the track is part of HRC's Heritage Racing program, which lets fans see and hear historic machinery in action once again.

Turn up the volume and ride along with Button around one of America's most iconic circuits.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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