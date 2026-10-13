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1992 F1 Champion Nigel Mansell's In-Depth Conversation - Road To Success

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1992 F1 Champion Nigel Mansell's In-Depth Conversation - Road To Success
Victor R. 1 min read
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In a new episode of Road To Success on YouTube, host Ben Fowler sits down with Formula 1 World Champion Nigel Mansell for an in-depth conversation about his career and the experiences that shaped it.

Mansell opens up about his fierce rivalry with Ayrton Senna, the terrifying crashes that nearly ended his life, and why he feels modern F1 has lost some of what once made the sport special.

He recounts being told he would never walk again, and racing at over 230mph just days after major surgery, revealing the determination and sacrifice behind his rise.

The interview also covers his time at Ferrari and his relationship with Enzo Ferrari, the brutal realities of racing in the 1980s and 90s, and his thoughts on Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and today's generation of drivers.

Mansell also shares the losses that changed his life, including the near-death experience during which he was given his last rites. It's a rare and candid insight into the mindset of one of Britain's greatest racing drivers.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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