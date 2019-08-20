1975 German F1 Grand Prix Highlights





The 1975 German Grand Prix at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, held on August 3, 1975.

This was the 11th of 14 rounds of the 1975 Formula One World Championship- this was also the fastest race ever run on the old Nürburgring. There is no commentary, but there are annotations to help viewers to follow the race.

