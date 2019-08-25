1961 Belgian F1 GP Footage
In this footage of the 1961 Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix you can see:
- The old Spa-Franchorchamps pit area with in the background the famous Au Rouge section.
- Ferrari mechanics working in pit on a Ferrari.
- Various shots of the 1961 crowd.
- Phil Hill sitting in the no. 4 Ferrari car awaiting start.
- Two Belgian race officials.
- Ferrari drivers Phill Hill and Wolfgang von Trips coming on to track to take positions in their cars for the start.
- No. 2 on bonnet of Ferrari pan up to Wolfgang von Trips standing next to the car talking to a mechanic..
- View on of the grandstands.
- High angle long shot as cars race away from start and enter first corner in foreground.
- Various shots of the race in progress around Au Rouge with people standing next to the track.
- Panning shot of heavily smoking car of Jack Brabham's Cooper, who looks under the bonnet of his car.
- Panning shot of Australian driver Jack Brabham walking back to pit while crossing the circuit!
- Various shots of race in progress around La Source haripin
- Finishing straight as the chequered flag is dropped for race winner Phil Hill in the Ferrari.
- Phil Hill surrounded by press.
Check out 1961 Belgian F1 GP Results
Check out 1961 F1 Championship Standings
Check out 1961 F1 Teams & Drivers
Don't forget to join our 2020 F1-Fansite Poule to win 2 GP tickets!
Check out more about: