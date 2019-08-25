1961 Belgian F1 GP Footage


In this footage of the 1961 Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix you can see:

  1. The old Spa-Franchorchamps pit area with in the background the famous Au Rouge section.
  2. Ferrari mechanics working in pit on a Ferrari.
  3. Various shots of the 1961 crowd.
  4. Phil Hill sitting in the no. 4 Ferrari car awaiting start.
  5. Two Belgian race officials.
  6. Ferrari drivers Phill Hill and Wolfgang von Trips coming on to track to take positions in their cars for the start.
  7. No. 2 on bonnet of Ferrari pan up to Wolfgang von Trips standing next to the car talking to a mechanic..
  8. View on of the grandstands.
  9. High angle long shot as cars race away from start and enter first corner in foreground.
  10. Various shots of the race in progress around Au Rouge with people standing next to the track.
  11. Panning shot of heavily smoking car of Jack Brabham's Cooper, who looks under the bonnet of his car.
  12. Panning shot of Australian driver Jack Brabham walking back to pit while crossing the circuit!
  13. Various shots of race in progress around La Source haripin
  14. Finishing straight as the chequered flag is dropped for race winner Phil Hill in the Ferrari.
  15. Phil Hill surrounded by press.

