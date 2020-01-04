1957 Monaco F1 Grand Prix Highlights
- Camera pans as the 16 cars get away at the start of the Monaco Grand Prix race and go along the harbour side into back view - title scene.
- Several cars racing past crowded stands just after the start.
- Cars rounding right hand bend, camera pans on car No 30 as they go away into back view.
- Camera pans as cars race down long straight road.
- Cars climbing long hill out of Monaco, & Camera pans on No 28, a Ferrari driven by Mike Hawthorn, as the cars go into back view round left bend.
- Camera pans as cars turn in from sea front through the town.
- Three cars coming out of tunnel and along harbour side.
- Crowded stands as cars race by.
- Camera pans as No 32, a Maserati driven by Fangio, enters the Chicane where the pile up of the three British divers took place. We see Stirling Moss' wrecked Vanwall at the side of the road.
- Mike Hawthorn's and Peter Collins' Ferraris piled up beside the harbour.
- Moss' Vanwall lying beside the road.
- Crowds watching by the harbour.
- Argentinean driver Carlo Menditeguy climbing out of his car after it had also crashed at the Chicane.
- He is helped to the roadside by some men.
- Camera pans as he enters the sea front.
- Fangio crosses line in his Maserati, he is the winner.
- Spectators.
- Juan Fangio wiping his face with water at the end of the race. Tony Brooks is second.
