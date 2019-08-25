1953 British Grand Prix Highlights





It's July 18, 1953, time for the 4th F1 race at Silverstone for the 1953 British F1 Grand Prix.

In this historical footage you can see:

The start of 1957 British Formula 1 Grand Prix Motor race. Car No 5, the Ferrari of Alberto Ascari, takes lead from start. Car No 23 (Maserati) driven by Juan Manuel Fangio, overtaking another car as he chases after Ascari. Car No 8 (Ferrari) driven by Mike Hawthorn about to take corner, skids on to grass, turns round, crashes small fence in control of car again. He drives on to track again and races away. Hawthorn drives up to another competitor. Drives level and chat then he races away. Pan up to Becketts Corner. Ascari speeding through the rain with the Ferrari 500 Alberto Ascari crosses line in the Ferrari and laughs in the camera.

