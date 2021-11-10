Valtteri Bottas 2021 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

Five seasons, one unfulfilled dream. Valtteri Bottas will leave Mercedes as a race winner whose brilliant performances contributed to a Constructors Championship quadruple.

Yet, as he tells Tom Clarkson, he’ll look back on his years in silver and black with some dissatisfaction. How did Valtteri’s determination to prove himself, the constant uncertainty about his F1 future, and the need to support the team and his teammate Lewis Hamilton combine to make his life difficult?

What would he do differently if he could go back, and why will things be different at Alfa Romeo from 2022? Plus, the Finn explains his love of coffee and cycling, and hints at an F1 grand plan which could see him in a red race suit one day…

