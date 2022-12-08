Toto Wolff 2022 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

He’s led Mercedes to 115 race wins in Formula 1, but Toto Wolff is only focused on the next victory. The Silver Arrows stumbled in 2022. They learned lessons while they were down and scored a late-season win to fire them up for 2023. Toto tells Tom Clarkson how a difficult year will benefit the team in future.

He explains how the performance of George Russell, the leadership of Lewis Hamilton, the legacy of Niki Lauda and Toto’s own influence will be key ingredients in Mercedes recovery. ‘The days we lose are the days our competitors will regret, because we learn the most’, says Toto. It sounds like he’s already racing for that next win…

