The Best 6 Anecdotes 2019 1st half Beyond the Grid podcasts

It’s the F1 summer break, and on this week’s episode Tom has trawled through the archives and picked out six of his favourite anecdotes from Season 2 so far. We won’t give anything away, but listen out for gems from Kimi Raikkonen, David Coulthard and Jean Alesi among others. So whether you’re a die-hard fan or a new listener to the show, sit back and enjoy some fabulous F1 conversations with the best in the business…

