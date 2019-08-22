The Best 6 Anecdotes 2019 1st half Beyond the Grid podcasts

It’s the F1 summer break, and on this week’s episode Tom has trawled through the archives and picked out six of his favourite anecdotes from Season 2 so far. We won’t give anything away, but listen out for gems from Kimi Raikkonen, David Coulthard and Jean Alesi among others. So whether you’re a die-hard fan or a new listener to the show, sit back and enjoy some fabulous F1 conversations with the best in the business…
Don't forget to join our 2020 F1-Fansite Poule to win 2 GP tickets!
Check out more about:
How is it after Sochi, no one is investigating #5's engine expiry? Sebastian Vettel says 'maybe I missed something'... yet he asked the team to delay the swap with his teammate. No, Vettle's best before date is past and has been for sometime. I suggest SB turned up his engine to aid his case on why he deserved to finish ahead of the teammate that gave him the slipstream vs fighting it.
Vettle is bankrupt!