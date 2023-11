In the latest episode of Talking Bull, the Official Oracle Red Bull Racing podcast, Nicola Hume is joined by none other than three-time World Champion Max Verstappen and his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, often known as GP. Filmed at the Red Bull Technology Campus, Max and GP talk about their relationship on and off the track, listen to some memorable radio messages and padel.

