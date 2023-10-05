Talking Bull: What It Is Like To Be Checo Perez's Race Engineer?

Dive deep into a conversation with Mexico's speed maestro Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez and his race tactician Hugh Bird. They pull back the curtains on the dynamics of their partnership, reminiscing about the serendipity that brought them together and the synergy that makes their collaboration click.

From navigating the intense pressure points of the season to their choice of unwind methods off the asphalt, the duo offers a refreshing insight. Not to be missed in our 'Red Bull Racing Chronicles', both Hugh and Checo share personal memorabilia that holds special meaning for them.

Engage further as they respond to a plethora of inquiries from our followers on the @HPPoly platforms. To wrap things up, watch Hugh and Checo synergize their F1 know-how in the HP Poly Circuit Quest.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: