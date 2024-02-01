Talking Bull: Adrian Newey on the New RB17 & RB20

In an engaging interview, Nicola Hume sits down with Adrian Newey, the visionary Chief Technology Officer at Red Bull Advanced Technologies, to delve into the future of high-speed engineering with the RB17 hypercar, scheduled to hit the tracks in 2025. Newey, the mastermind behind the design, shares his inspiration for creating this groundbreaking vehicle and outlines the collaborative manufacturing process with Red Bull Advanced Technologies.

Furthermore, Newey elaborates on the exclusive opportunity for buyers of this limited-edition hypercar to become an integral part of the team. He also shares his anticipation and emotions as the launch date for the RB20 F1 car approaches in February, marking a significant milestone in automotive innovation.

