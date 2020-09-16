Racing for Ferrari - Part 1: The Enzo Ferrari years

They’re the most storied team in Formula 1 history, the one that’s been around the longest, the one with the most wins and championships, the one that generates the most headlines, and definitely the one with the most mystique.

But what’s it like to drive for the biggest F1 team on the planet, Scuderia Ferrari? In the first of two special episodes, we speak to those who have been there and done it, with our focus in part one on those who drove for the Prancing Horse under legendary founder Enzo Ferrari. So get ready for stories from four Ferrari race winners: Mario Andretti, Jody Scheckter, Tony Brooks and Gerhard Berger…





Check out more items on this website about: