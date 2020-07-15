Pat Symonds 2020 Beyond the Grid on Alonso return

Fernando Alonso is back!

Well, almost. In 2021 the Spaniard will return to the F1 grid with Renault, the team with which he won two world titles in 2005 and 2006. On this week’s show, the man who engineered him to those championships – Formula 1’s current Chief Technical Officer Pat Symonds – gives us the inside line on all things Fernando Alonso.

With fantastic anecdotes, Symonds discusses what made Alonso such a great racer in the past, his areas of weakness, the things he’ll have learnt away from F1, and just why he thinks the 32-time Grand Prix winner will succeed again.





