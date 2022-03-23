Pat Fry 2022 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

Name a top F1 team or driver – Pat Fry is probably a big part of their success. He’s spent 35 years winning with Benetton, McLaren, Ferrari and Alpine, racing with world champion drivers Ayrton Senna, Mika Hakkinen, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

In that time he’s seen F1 change massively, and played a big role in developing game-changing racing technology. Pat tells Tom Clarkson about the challenges of F1’s new 2022 rules, his favourite drivers, his toughest bosses and how to build a winning team. Pat’s still racing as hard as ever as Alpine’s Chief Technical Officer.

Today he’s chasing the performance gains he hopes will make the French team F1 world championship contenders in the future.

