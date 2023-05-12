Mario Theissen 2023 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

BMW has had a storied history in Formula 1 since the very beginning of the Drivers' World Championship in 1950. Over the years, they have made appearances in the sport, with their most recent return happening at the turn of the 21st century under the leadership of Mario Theissen, who served as BMW's Motorsport Director. Initially partnering with Williams and later with Sauber, BMW's journey in Formula 1 during the following decade was filled with both triumphs and setbacks, ultimately leading to their withdrawal from the sport at the close of the 2009 season.

In an exclusive interview with Tom Clarkson, Mario Theissen reflects on the unforgettable decade that marked BMW's presence in Formula 1. During the early 2000s, Williams enjoyed a successful period as the leading contender behind the dominant Ferrari and Michael Schumacher. However, internal tensions within the team strained relationships, resulting in the termination of the partnership in 2005. BMW then acquired the Sauber team, and Theissen assumed the role of team principal from 2006 onwards.

Theissen vividly recalls the rollercoaster of emotions experienced when Robert Kubica suffered a horrific crash at the Canadian Grand Prix in 2007. The following year brought redemption as BMW achieved a remarkable 1-2 finish at the same circuit. Theissen also sheds light on the dispute he had with Kubica during the intense battle for the drivers' title in 2008. Furthermore, he shares insights into BMW's surprising decision to exit Formula 1 and how external factors, such as the introduction of the double diffuser, influenced their ultimate fate.

Join us as Mario Theissen delves into the highs and lows, the controversies and triumphs that defined BMW's eventful tenure in Formula 1. This exclusive interview offers a unique perspective on the team's journey and sheds light on the intricate workings of one of the sport's most prominent manufacturers.

