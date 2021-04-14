Jarno Trulli 2021 Beyond the Grid podcast

This week’s guest was a brilliantly fast racing driver – in pure pace terms, arguably one of the best over his years in the sport. Jarno Trulli won only the one race, at Monaco in 2004, but he put in many sensational qualifying performances - often seemingly out-performing his machinery.

Tom Clarkson spoke to him about all of the above, as well as what it was like to be Fernando Alonso’s team mate, how much he enjoyed driving for Alain Prost, why he never won for Toyota (despite some close calls) and much more…

