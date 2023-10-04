George Russell 2023 Beyond the Grid Podcast interview

In his initial years with Mercedes, George Russell has experienced a roller-coaster of emotions. From standing atop the podium, savoring victory and the taste of champagne, to facing challenges as the team grapples to regain their championship-winning form.

Despite the hurdles, George remains optimistic. He believes there's a promising future awaiting him and the eight-time Constructor Champions. He's demonstrated his value to the team and remains poised to seize opportunities when the Silver Arrows return to their dominant form.

In a candid conversation with Tom Clarkson, George reflects on his evolved perspective of Formula 1, a shift he attributes to introspection during the summer hiatus.

Outside the circuit, George delves into his newfound passion for freediving. He sheds light on the unwavering support he receives from his family in his F1 journey, the mentorship and motivation provided by teammate Lewis Hamilton, and several other facets of his life in the fast lane.

