Fernando Alonso 2021 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

He’s back on the F1 podium with Alpine, but he still wants so much more. Fernando Alonso has his sights set on silverware in 2022 and beyond. In this exclusive episode, the double world champion opens up on his past, present and future with Tom Clarkson.

He explains why racing Michael Schumacher was so special, why he ‘wasn’t ready’ for their fierce championship fights in 2005 and 2006, and what he learned from his ‘magic’ Ferrari opponent. Alonso reflects on his rivalry with Lewis Hamilton at McLaren and the world titles he missed out on in 2007, 2010 and 2012.

Does he feel his talent deserves more? Did he fall out of love with F1 when he walked away in 2018? How long is he planning to stay in the sport this time? One thing is certain, Fernando is still pushing for wins, for championships and to create a sporting ‘legacy’ he can truly be proud of.

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: