F1 Nation's Review of British GP: Norris' Win and Hulkenberg's Podium
8 July 2025 by    1 min read

The 2025 British Grand Prix saw another home hero, Lando Norris, win the race for McLaren.

Norris led a 1-2 with championship leader Oscar Piastri in second. The Australian was penalised for erratic driving behind the Safety Car when he was leading and had to settle for P2.

Third was a historic Nico Hulkenberg, who broke his F1 podium curse in his 239th race.

Here is F1 Nation's review of the 2025 British GP at Silverstone.

