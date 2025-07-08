F1 Nation's Review of British GP: Norris' Win and Hulkenberg's Podium
The 2025 British Grand Prix saw another home hero, Lando Norris, win the race for McLaren.
Norris led a 1-2 with championship leader Oscar Piastri in second. The Australian was penalised for erratic driving behind the Safety Car when he was leading and had to settle for P2.
Third was a historic Nico Hulkenberg, who broke his F1 podium curse in his 239th race.
Here is F1 Nation's review of the 2025 British GP at Silverstone.
Enjoy!
