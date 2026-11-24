

In this F1 Nation episode, Tom Clarkson is joined by Jolyon Palmer and Alex Jacques in the Las Vegas paddock to review a chaotic race that featured 35 passes for the lead.

The panel analyses how Max Verstappen came out on top, what his racecraft and strategic thinking revealed, and where this victory ranks among his 74 career wins.

The conversation also covers the war of words between Verstappen and George Russell following their incident in final practice.

Ferrari's response to Charles Leclerc's collision with Lewis Hamilton is debated, including whether the drivers should face internal punishment, with reactions from Leclerc, Hamilton, and Team Principal Fred Vasseur.

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About the publisher Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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