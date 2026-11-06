F1 Nation's Preview of 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix



In this F1 Nation episode from the Interlagos paddock, Tom Clarkson is joined by Brazilian journalist Julianne Cerasoli to preview the São Paulo Grand Prix.

The conversation centres on Haas' Brazilian driver Rafa Camara ahead of his unexpected Formula 1 debut at home, examining how he has prepared for his first Grand Prix and how he might measure up against teammate Ollie Bearman in their fight for a Ferrari seat.

The pair also consider what to expect from Kimi Antonelli now that he has sealed the title as the youngest World Champion in F1 history, and whether a different version of the Italian will emerge across the remaining races.

With just 16 points separating Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Charles Leclerc, the battle for second in the championship also comes under scrutiny.

The episode closes with a tribute to 1980 World Champion Alan Jones, who has passed away at the age of 80.

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About the publisher Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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