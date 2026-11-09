F1 Nation Reviews 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix

In this F1 Nation episode from the Interlagos paddock, Tom Clarkson and James Hinchcliffe dissect a dramatic São Paulo Grand Prix.

Lando Norris secured his third win of the season in mixed wet and dry conditions, a result the pair assesses as a significant step forward for McLaren. Mercedes, meanwhile, clinched their ninth Constructors' World Championship and first since 2021, despite eventful races for both Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

The panel also examines Max Verstappen's sensational recovery drive from 21st to second, gaining 19 places, alongside Isack Hadjar's third-place finish that secured a double podium for Red Bull. They discuss what another magical comeback says about Verstappen, and what the weekend revealed about Hadjar.

Elsewhere, the episode covers a frustrating end to a difficult week for Ferrari, another strong showing from Liam Lawson, and Rafa Camara's Formula 1 debut.

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About the publisher Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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