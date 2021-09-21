F1 Nation: Preview 2021 Russian F1 GP

Valtteri Bottas drops by for a chat as F1 prepares to return to the Sochi Autodrom . The track holds happy memories for the Finn: it’s where he took his first F1 victory, and he won there in 2020 as well.

Valtteri is always super strong in Russia, but he thinks three teams will be fighting for the win this year. He also reveals what he’ll miss about Mercedes , why he’s excited about leading Alfa Romeo , and the tough choice of company car he’ll have at his new team.

Plus, Tom’s skydiving cameo in the Netflix Schumacher documentary, Natalie’s top-secret mission with Aston Martin and we debate who’s going to get the final unconfirmed seat on the 2022 Formula 1 grid.

